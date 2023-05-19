The Whites earned a vital point against Newcastle last weekend but remain in the relegation zone as we enter the final fortnight of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The London Stadium is the next stop on Leeds United's great escape route as Sam Allardyce faces another of his former clubs in West Ham United.

Everton, one point ahead, and Nottingham Forest, three points ahead, are within touching distance so a result against either the Hammers or Tottenham, on the final day, could be all it takes to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

West Ham may not have got the points they needed last weekend but their Premier League status looks secure, which has allowed them to turn the majority of their attention to the latter stages of the Europa Conference League.

That could well open the door for Big Sam to get a result against his former employers and force another twist in the survival race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Leeds on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Leeds?

West Ham v Leeds will take place on Sunday 21st May 2023.

West Ham v Leeds kick-off time

West Ham v Leeds will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to West Ham v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

West Ham v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (11/8) Draw (5/2) Leeds (19/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

