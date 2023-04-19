The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by Gent in last week's first leg after Danny Ings's goal on the stroke of half-time was cancelled out by Hugo Cuypers.

West Ham will hope home advantage aids their bid to reach the last four of the Europa Conference League.

It was far from a vintage performance in Belgium, but David Moyes's side have momentum thanks to a three-game unbeaten streak after holding Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Gent's visit to the London Stadium kicks off a key run of fixtures for West Ham, who remain in the thick of the relegation battle while also dreaming of European glory.

The winner will face Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, with the Belgian side holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last-eight tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Gent on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Gent?

West Ham v Gent will take place on Thursday 20th April 2023.

West Ham v Gent kick-off time

West Ham v Gent will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Gent on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Gent online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to West Ham v Gent on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

West Ham v Gent odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (8/13) Draw (14/5) Gent (19/4)*

West Ham v Gent prediction

