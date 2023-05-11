West Ham's season has picked up recently after a below-par campaign. David Moyes's side are one step away from booking their place in a European final and they're also all-but safe in the Premier League.

West Ham's European run continues on Thursday night as the Hammers host AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final showdown.

The Hammers come into their semi-final clash on the back of their crucial 1-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday evening. The victory leaves West Ham in 15th, but they're seven points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining.

Moyes's men hammered Gent 5-2 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals but they face a tougher task in AZ Alkmaar.

The Dutch side are fourth in the Eredivisie and they're just two points behind Ajax in third. They've scored 59 times in their 31 outings this season and they also have the joint-third best defence in the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v AZ Alkmaar on TV and online.

When is West Ham v AZ Alkmaar?

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar will take place on Thursday 11th May 2023.

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v AZ Alkmaar on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v AZ Alkmaar online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to West Ham v AZ Alkmaar on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

West Ham v AZ Alkmaar odds

