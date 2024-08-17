The task facing the Spanish coach now is to continue the progress, and the West Midlands club have certainly tried to give him all the tools he needs via an exciting spending spree.

The Hammers will be hoping to follow in the visitors' footsteps this term after an impressive summer, which has seen them appoint Julen Lopetegui as their new boss and make a string of eye-catching signings – with highly-rated defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 2023/24 Championship player of the season Crysencio Summerville and Germany Euro 2024 star Niclas Füllkrug among the new arrivals.

There's plenty of optimism in East London about what the post-David Moyes era will bring, and coming through an opening day test against a strong Villa side would certainly fan the flames.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Ham v Aston Villa?

West Ham v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Aston Villa kick-off time

West Ham v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (29/20) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (7/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.