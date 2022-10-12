The Hammers performed well in the Europa League last season and have recorded three wins on the spin this time out in the third tier of European competition.

West Ham are steadily becoming a very competent European outfit as they continue to press for qualification in the Europa Conference League.

A narrow 1-0 victory over Anderlecht was a strong signal of intent last time out and they will hope for a similar result on home soil to effectively guarantee their place in the next round.

David Moyes will hope big-money signings Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta can continue to get minutes in their legs and the ball at their feet as they push for permanent places in the Hammers' Premier League first team.

Anderlecht are still enduring a mediocre season in Belgium as they sit ninth, a long way short of where they expect to be.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Anderlecht on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is West Ham v Anderlecht?

West Ham v Anderlecht will take place on Thursday 13th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Anderlecht will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Europa Conference League on TV this week, including Fiorentina v Hearts.

What TV channel is West Ham v Anderlecht on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Anderlecht online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Anderlecht team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Johnson; Palmieri, Downes, Lanzini; Benrahma, Antonio, Fornals

Anderlecht predicted XI: Van Crombrugge; Hoedt, Debast, Delcroix; Murillo, Ashimeru, Diawara, Amuzu; Stroeykens, Verschaeren; Silva

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

West Ham v Anderlecht odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (9/20) Draw (7/2) Anderlecht (6/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Anderlecht

West Ham are finding their feet in all competitions following a rocky start in the Premier League. They have won two top flight games on the bounce and have now won five of their last six in all competitions. Summer signings will be expected to play an increasing role if they are to make the first team. Scamacca looks a decent shout to find the net again following three in his last three.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Anderlecht (6/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.