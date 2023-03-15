Michail Antonio bagged a first-half brace in last week's first leg in Cyprus as the Hammers breezed to a facile 2-0 win to brush their Premier League woes to one side.

West Ham will expect to rubber-stamp their passage to the last eight of the Europa Conference League when they welcome AEK Larnaca to the London Stadium.

David Moyes's side are not in Premier League or FA Cup action at the weekend so the Scot is likely to name a strong XI to ensure there are no slip-ups in the second leg.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca could be given a chance to lead the line after Antonio suffered a calf injury in Cyprus, although goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and full-back Vladimir Coufal are unavailable through injury.

If West Ham advance as expected it would be the second season in a row that the club has reached the last eight of European competition after a deep run in the Europa League last term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v AEK Larnaca on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is West Ham v AEK Larnaca?

West Ham v AEK Larnaca will take place on Thursday 16th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v AEK Larnaca kick-off time

West Ham v AEK Larnaca will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is West Ham v AEK Larnaca on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v AEK Larnaca online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to West Ham v AEK Larnaca on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio broadcast in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v AEK Larnaca odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (TBC) Draw (TBC) AEK Larnaca (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

West Ham v AEK Larnaca prediction

West Ham should breeze to a comfortable victory and progress to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

The Hammers have won all seven of their games in the competition this season and a couple of early goals would afford David Moyes the chance to give breathers to key players.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 AEK Larnaca (9/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.