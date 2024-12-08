Sheffield United have won the most games in the Championship while losing just two of their 18 outings. They also boast the second-best defensive record in the division.

Wilder's men have won six of their last seven in the league, and they'll fancy their chances of adding another three points to their tally as they face a West Brom side who have won just one of their last 12 outings.

The Baggies have been draw specialists this season, with nine of their last 10 Championship games finishing level.

Five of those draws ended 0-0, and Carlos Corberán will be desperate to secure a crucial win as West Brom look to jump into the play-off spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Sheffield United?

West Brom v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 8th December 2024.

West Brom v Sheffield United kick-off time

West Brom v Sheffield United will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

