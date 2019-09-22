Slaven Bilic’s men were rescued against Reading and Derby by a Kenneth Zohore penalty in the last five minutes of each clash, while defender Semi Ajayi clawed a late equaliser against Fulham.

A 3-2 victory over Blackburn has seen West Brom maintain their place in the early table, but a lack of ruthlessness may be cause for concern.

Huddersfield would love to record a cluster of draws following their abject start to life back in the Championship.

More like this

The Terriers have lost seven out of eight games in all competitions this season including a home cup tie with Lincoln City – who were managed by new Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley.

He has his work cut out at the John Smith’s Stadium after a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in his first game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Huddersfield game on TV and online.

What time is the West Brom v Huddersfield game?

West Brom v Huddersfield will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Brom v Huddersfield

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom will see this game as a perfect opportunity to sharpen their front line – Bilic will expect goals from his side.

The Baggies are by no means struggling, but if they’re serious about promotion, these are the games they have to win without compromise.

Huddersfield are likely to tighten up and dig in for a point just to get something on the board, but they’re unlikely to hold out.

Advertisement

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Huddersfield