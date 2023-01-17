It looked like it would be routine for the Championship's West Brom after Brandon Thomas-Asante put them ahead at National League Chesterfield after just two minutes.

Chesterfield will have to bounce back from conceding a 93rd minute equaliser against West Brom as they go head to head once again in their FA Cup third-round replay.

However, Chesterfield came from behind twice to take the lead in the 41st minute as Armando Dobra netted his second of the afternoon.

The score stayed 3-2 until Thomas-Asante netted in extra time to break Chesterfield hearts and force a replay.

The draw is West Brom's only blemish on their record in their last five, with the Baggies winning their other four games in the Championship to move up to sixth.

Chesterfield have impressed this season and they're fourth in the table, just 13 points off league leaders Notts County - however, they boast four games in hand.

When is West Brom v Chesterfield?

West Brom v Chesterfield will take place on Tuesday 17th January 2023.

West Brom v Chesterfield kick-off time

West Brom v Chesterfield will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Chesterfield on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on teams' official YouTube channels.

Is there a West Brom v Chesterfield live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Brom v Chesterfield odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Brom (2/5) Draw (17/4) Chesterfield (11/2)*

West Brom v Chesterfield prediction

West Brom have won six of their seven Championship games since action returned after the World Cup, so they'll be confident of booking their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chesterfield impressed in the first leg, however West Brom's quality should shine through at home.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-0 Chesterfield (6/1 at bet365)

