Wales opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan before being held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia in Skopje.

Liechtenstein have failed to win a competitive match in their last 35 attempts dating back to a 2-0 Nations League victory over San Marino in 2020.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Liechtenstein on TV and online.

When is Wales v Liechtenstein?

Wales v Liechtenstein will take place on Friday 6th June 2025.

Wales v Liechtenstein kick-off time

Wales v Liechtenstein will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Liechtenstein on?

You can watch live coverage of Wales v Liechtenstein on BBC One Wales and S4C.

How to live stream Wales v Liechtenstein online

You can also live stream the match online via BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

