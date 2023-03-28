Nathan Broadhead netted in the 93rd minute on Saturday night with Wales's only shot on target to snatch a point in Croatia.

Wales are looking to build on their draw against Croatia in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier as Rob Page's side host Latvia on Tuesday night.

Wales now turn their attention to Latvia, who are ranked 133rd in the world, and it should be an easier task than facing Luka Modric and Co.

Even in their post-Gareth Bale era, Wales should have more than enough to beat Latvia, who are playing their first Euro 2024 qualifier.

Latvia lost 3-2 in a friendly against Republic of Ireland last week and they'll be hoping for a better scoreline in Wales.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Latvia on TV and online.

When is Wales v Latvia?

Wales v Latvia will take place on Tuesday 28th March 2023.

Wales v Latvia kick-off time

Wales v Latvia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Latvia on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 2, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:35pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Wales v Latvia online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Wales v Latvia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Wales v Latvia odds

Wales v Latvia prediction

