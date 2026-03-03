England kick off their Women's World Cup 2027 qualifying campaign against Ukraine in Turkey on Tuesday.

Ad

The Lionesses have been drawn alongside Spain, Iceland, and their midweek opponents in Group A3 – with only top spot enough to guarantee a place at next year's tournament in Brazil.

Sarina Wiegman has welcomed a host of key players, including captain Leah Williamson, winger Lauren James, and first-choice goalkeeping Hannah Hampton, back to her squad for the first round of qualifiers, which will wrap up against Iceland at the City Ground on Saturday.

With England and Spain expected to battle it out for top spot, Wiegman's side will be desperate to make a winning start against Ukraine, who are 30 places lower than England in the world rankings.

The hosts have produced some impressive results over the past 12 months and won promotion to League A in the Nations League last year.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ukraine v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Ukraine v England?

Ukraine v England will take place on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ukraine v England kick-off time

Ukraine v England will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Ukraine v England on?

You can watch live coverage of Ukraine v England on ITV4 from 4:30pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Ukraine v England online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Ukraine v England on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Ukraine v England odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Ukraine (33/1) Draw (12/1) England (1/22)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.