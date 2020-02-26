Questions have been asked about whether Euro 2020 will be able to go ahead considering Rome is set to host four matches with the first taking place on 12th June.

Speaking to Italian state broadcaster Rai, UEFA executive committee member said: "We are at the waiting stage.

"We are monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries.

“The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse.”

Italy's Six Nations clash with Ireland on 7th March has already been cancelled in advance while numerous football games have been cancelled or will be played behind closed doors in the coming weeks, including action from Serie A.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said: “If the data does not give us different indications, it may well be that from March 2 we will not extend the ban on sporting events.

"We will see how it develops in the next few days.

“But safety and health come before anything else — before a match or before a full stadium.”