Tottenham and Sunderland will both be searching for their first Premier League win of 2026 when they meet in North London on Sunday.

The pair both played out goalless draws on New Year's Day – with Spurs held at Brentford and the Black Cats earning at home against Man City.

Thomas Frank's side were booed off by their own fans at the Gtech Community Stadium and will want to respond in front of their home crowd.

Sunderland are weakened by the continued absences of their AFCON stars but have still produced some impressive displays of late.

That said, Regis Le Bris' side have not won on the road since October – a record they'll be determined to put right this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Sunderland?

Tottenham v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 4th January 2026.

Tottenham v Sunderland kick-off time

Tottenham v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

