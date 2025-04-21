Spurs are at risk of finishing as low as 17th, just one place above the relegation zone, in what has been a dismal domestic campaign for Ange Postecoglou's side.

They've got some tough games to come in the final weeks of the season, but will be desperate to avoid any more embarrassments.

The visit of Nottingham Forest is one such test, as Nuno Espírito Santo's team arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium chasing a Champions League spot.

The top five teams in the Premier League will qualify for Europe's elite club competition this season, and while that is good news for the Reds, they still have plenty of work to do as there are a host of teams snapping at their heels.

Anthony Elanga's goal was the difference when the pair met at the City Ground earlier in the season, and the East Midlands club now have the chance to do a league double over Spurs for the first time since 1997.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest?

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will take place on Monday 21st April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

