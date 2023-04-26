Former Spurs midfielder Mason has replaced Cristian Stellini in the dugout following last Sunday's 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle, in which the Magpies hit five goals in the opening 21 minutes.

Ryan Mason is without a number of key players as he kicks off his second stint as Tottenham interim boss against Manchester United.

Hugo Lloris sustained a muscle problem during the St James's Park hammering, while Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal remain in the treatment room. Lucas Moura is available after serving a three-game ban, however.

The visitors continue to have problems at the heart of defence as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are long-term injury absentees, but Harry Maguire returns after missing the FA Cup semi-final shootout success against Brighton through suspension.

Bruno Fernandes was spotted wearing a protective boot after suffering an ankle injury last Sunday and is a doubt, while Scott McTominay has missed the last four games with a knock.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Tottenham v Man Utd.

When is Tottenham v Man Utd?

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm on Thursday 27th April 2023.

Tottenham v Man Utd team news

Tottenham predicted line-up: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Tottenham v Man Utd prediction

Tottenham are a mess and it's difficult to look past anything other than a victory for Manchester United.

Sure, there has been the occasional blip under Erik ten Hag – such as the Europa League defeat to Sevilla – but the Red Devils are one of the most reliable teams outside of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford was back in the starting XI in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton following injury and he will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Tottenham's leaky defence.

As well as being the form side, United have won the last four meetings between the two teams and are fancied to make it five.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

Tottenham v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tottenham (9/5) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (7/5)*

