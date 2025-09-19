The North Londoners will need to raise their game if they're to stretch their winning run further against Man City.

After an opening weekend defeat to Chelsea, the visitors got their title challenge up and running in a 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend, which also saw last season's joint-top scorer Bunny Shaw bag her first of the new campaign.

Make no mistake about it, Alex Greenwood and co. are heading to the capital with one thing on their minds – three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man City?

Tottenham v Man City will take place on Friday 19th September 2025.

Tottenham v Man City kick-off time

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix and Premier League from 7pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Man City on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

