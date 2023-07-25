Tottenham were also set to face Leicester last weekend, however, it was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch and adverse weather conditions.

Harry Kane is set to feature for Tottenham against Singapore outfit Lion City Sailors on Wednesday, despite speculation surrounding the England striker's future.

Kane, who has reportedly been told to sign a new contract at Tottenham or he'll be sold this summer, has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Lion City Sailors on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Lion City Sailors?

Tottenham v Lion City Sailors will take place on Wednesday 26th July 2023.

Tottenham v Lion City Sailors kick-off time

Tottenham v Lion City Sailors will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Lion City Sailors on?

Tottenham v Lion City Sailors will be on Spurs' official TV channel SpursPlay.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Tottenham official YouTube channel.

How to live stream Tottenham v Lion City Sailors online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

