The Premier League has taken a back seat as a result of their European quest and it would be no surprise to see Ange Postecoglou once again name a weakened side for the Eagles' visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

It will be interesting to see how Crystal Palace approach Sunday's game as they prepare for next weekend's FA Cup final against Man City.

Oliver Glasner's side are 12th and a top-half finish remains a real possibility but their main focus now is ensuring they are in the best shape possible for the trip to Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Crystal Palace?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 11th May 2025.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Crystal Palace on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

