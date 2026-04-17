Tottenham host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday – in Roberto De Zerbi's first game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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The Italian coach's tenure began with a defeat at Sunderland, which leaves Spurs in the relegation zone.

It is now 14 games without a win in the Premier League for the North Londoners, who could drift further from safety if they cannot snap that streak this weekend.

De Zerbi won't need any extra motivation but would no doubt love to get one over on his former employers, Brighton.

The Seagulls head to North London in fine form, having won five of their last six games, and in pursuit of a European spot.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brighton on TV and online.

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When is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will take place on Saturday 18 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Brighton kick-off time

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Tottenham v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Tottenham v Brighton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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