Spurs, without a permanent manager following Antonio Conte's sacking during the international break, are outside the top four after Monday's frustrating trip to Merseyside as Everton defender Michael Keane hit a late stunner to tie the game.

Tottenham will bid to revive their flagging Champions League hopes when they host high-flying Brighton this weekend.

Interim boss Cristian Stellini remains unable to call upon Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma due to injury, while Lucas Moura is unavailable after seeing red for a late tackle on Keane at Goodison Park.

Brighton are snapping at Spurs' heels following Tuesday's 2-0 victory at struggling south coast rivals Bournemouth, which saw the Seagulls rise to sixth in the table, four points behind Tottenham with two games in hand.

Rising star Evan Ferguson was on target once again and head coach Roberto De Zerbi will look to the Irish teenager to lead their Champions League charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will take place on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Brighton kick-off time

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Tottenham v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Tottenham v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (31/20) Draw (5/2) Brighton (17/10)*

