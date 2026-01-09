Premier League rivals Tottenham and Aston Villa do battle in North London in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Ad

Spurs and under-fire manager Thomas Frank are in need of a boost after Wednesday's defeat at Bournemouth saw them drop to 14th in the table.

The North Londoners ended their long wait for silverware in the Europa League last season but it is still 18 years since they last won a domestic trophy and the FA Cup now looks their best chance of putting that right in 2025/26.

Aston Villa's trophy drought is even longer, going all the way back to 1996, and Unai Emery may be eyeing a cup run this term after the exploits of Crystal Palace and Newcastle last season.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by the Eagles in midweek but will hope to transfer their form in the Premier League, where they are third after 21 games, into the FA Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tottenham v Aston Villa?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Aston Villa kick-off time

Tottenham v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Tottenham v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm and BBC One from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

You can also live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Tottenham v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Tottenham v Aston Villa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (31/20) Draw (5/2) Aston Villa (8/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.