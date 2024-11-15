Interim manager Renée Slegers remains at the helm, with the search for Jonas Eidevall's replacement ongoing, and calls for her to get the permanent job will grow louder should she secure North London bragging rights on Saturday.

Spurs earned a famous victory over their rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last December - with Martha Thomas's 58-minute goal securing them a first win against the Gunners in the WSL - but lost away in the reverse fixture and have struggled against the division's top teams this term.

Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Man City have all beaten Robert Vilahamn's side, who sit seventh in the table as a result, but the hosts will be desperate to avoid adding Arsenal to that list.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 16th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Arsenal kick-off time

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 1:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

Tottenham v Arsenal will be shown on BBC One from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

You can live stream the Tottenham v Arsenal game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Tottenham v Arsenal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (6/1) Draw (9/2) Arsenal (3/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.