O'Neill has confirmed his side have made reaching next summer's tournament their target, whether that's by topping the group or via a second-place finish and the play-offs, and feels ensuring they're competitive in friendlies against quality opposition will help with that goal.

They will certainly be tested on Tuesday as Sweden have a squad packed with top-level European talent and are coming off the back of an impressive Nations League campaign, which saw them win five of their six games and top Group C1.

Even with highly-rated Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres absent, the youthful Northern Irish backline are set to have their hands full against the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga, but that can only be a good thing with the future in mind.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Sweden v Northern Ireland?

Sweden v Northern Ireland will take place on Tuesday 25th March 2025.

Sweden v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Sweden v Northern Ireland will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Sweden v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 5:45pm.

How to live stream Sweden v Northern Ireland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Sweden v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

