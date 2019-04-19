Jack Ross could be tempted to shake-up his defence following the displays of central defensive partners Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan last weekend.

It was only Sunderland’s third league defeat of the campaign, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time with Portsmouth now level on points with the Black Cats.

Sunderland sit in third with Pompey in fourth, while Barnsley are two points ahead of both sides though they have played an extra game.

Doncaster are the next side to trek north to the Stadium of Light.

Rovers have won four in a row to establish themselves in the play-off places and will not take their foot off the gas during Friday’s showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sunderland v Doncaster game on TV and online.

What time is the Sunderland v Doncaster game?

Sunderland v Doncaster will kick off at 5:15pm on Friday 19th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sunderland v Doncaster

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through . You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a for £14.99 or a for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Sunderland are a team of two halves – they have scored goals with ease all season, but are not without major defensive concerns.

Ross won’t allow Saturday’s collapse to happen again, so expect a much tighter display to strengthen fading confidence, and have been known to produce some excellent backlash displays this season.

However, Doncaster also have a lot to fight for and will be a tough nut to crack on Wearside.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Doncaster

