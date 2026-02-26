Celtic have a mountain to climb in the second leg of their Europa League play-off round tie against Stuttgart on Thursday.

Ad

The Hoops were hammered 4-1 by the Bundesliga side at Celtic Park last week to leave their hopes of reaching the last 16 hanging by a thread.

Martin O'Neill must rally the troops for the trip to Germany after things went from bad to worse for his side on the weekend, with defeat at Hibs denting their Scottish Premiership title hopes.

The visitors can take some hope from Stuttgart's 3-3 draw with Bundesliga bottom-club Heidenheim on the weekend but the numbers are against them.

Stuttgart have an unblemished home record in Europe this season, while Celtic have won just one of their last 17 away games in continental competition.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stuttgart v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Stuttgart v Celtic?

Stuttgart v Celtic will take place on Thursday 26 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stuttgart v Celtic kick-off time

Stuttgart v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Stuttgart v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Stuttgart v Celtic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Stuttgart v Celtic on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Stuttgart v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Stuttgart (4/11) Draw (9/2) Celtic (11/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.