Charlie Kelman's opener for Orient on the half hour should have been disallowed for offside and Stockport roared back with two goals in five second-half minutes – only to see Kelman grab a leveller from the spot late on.

Dave Challinor's side will be the favourites as they head back to Edgeley Park, where they have the third-best home record in League One in 2024/25, to continue their quest for a third promotion in four years.

Richie Wellens's men have made a habit of defying the odds this season, however, and won 4-1 away at Stockport in September.

The prize for the winner will be a place in the League One final at Wembley against either Charlton Athletic or Wycombe Wanderers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport County v Leyton Orient on TV and online.

When is Stockport County v Leyton Orient?

Stockport County v Leyton Orient will take place on Wednesday 14th May 2025.

Stockport County v Leyton Orient kick-off time

Stockport County v Leyton Orient will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Stockport County v Leyton Orient on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stockport County v Leyton Orient online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stockport County v Leyton Orient on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

