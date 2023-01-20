Rangers secured an extra-time victory over Hearts in last season's final and kick off the defence of their title with a trip to Perth to face struggling St Johnstone.

The last two winners of the Scottish Cup meet in a tasty fourth-round clash this weekend.

Former QPR boss Michael Beale succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Light Blues boss during the World Cup break and has presided over an eight-game unbeaten streak since taking the reins.

The Saints, who won the Scottish Cup in 2021, are in wildly contrasting form as they have lost their last five league matches.

A repeat of this season's previous meeting between the two teams at McDiarmid Park would do nicely for St Johnstone, however, as they ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from James Brown and Nicky Clark in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Johnstone v Rangers on TV and online.

When is St Johnstone v Rangers?

St Johnstone v Rangers will take place on Saturday 21st January 2023.

St Johnstone v Rangers kick-off time

St Johnstone v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is St Johnstone v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 5pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream St Johnstone v Rangers online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

St Johnstone v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: St Johnstone (7/1) Draw (7/2) Rangers (4/11)*

