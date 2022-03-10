A month or so ago they looked like relegation fodder but Eddie Howe's side will now be targeting a top-half Premier League finish, such has been the dramatic nature of their recent turnaround.

Newcastle United will be in high spirits as they travel the 300-plus miles down to Southampton as part of this week's Premier League TV schedule .

The Magpies have won five of their last six league games, including a 2-1 victory against Brighton on the weekend, to move seven points clear of the drop zone.

Southampton, meanwhile, were beaten 4-0 by Aston Villa on Saturday and will want to provide a reaction back in front of the St Mary's support.

They've impressed for the most part this term, however, and are on course for their highest league finish since Claude Puel was at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Newcastle?

Southampton v Newcastle will take place on Thursday 10th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Newcastle will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Leeds v Aston Villa on Thursday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a Southampton v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Southampton v Newcastle team news

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Newcastle predicted XI: Dúbravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimarães, Shelvey, Willock; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Southampton v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Newcastle

Newcastle may have the momentum but we can expect a response from Ralph Hasenhuttl's side after their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Villa last weekend.

The visitors are set to be boosted by the return of Allan Saint-Maximin while January signing Bruno Guimaraes could be in line to make his starting debut, which may cause some extra issues for the Saints.

They too should have Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu back in their XI. That may shore things up a little but we can still expect goals.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-2 Newcastle (14/1 at Bet365)

