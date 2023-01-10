City seem to be on a roll since action returned after the World Cup, with their 1-1 draw at home against Everton the only blemish on their perfect record.

Manchester City, who are just three games away from winning the Carabao Cup for the seventh time in nine years, travel to Southampton for their quarter-final clash on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side have closed the gap to Arsenal in the Premier League to just five points and they come into this on the back of their 4-0 demolition of Chelsea in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Southampton also had success in the FA Cup last weekend as the Saints beat Crystal Palace 2-1, however they've been dismal this season.

Nathan Jones has failed to improve his side since being appointed before the World Cup and his struggling players will now have to deal with City's in-form stars.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Man City?

Southampton v Man City will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

Southampton v Man City team news

Southampton predicted line-up: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles; Armstrong, Aribo, Mara; Adams.

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Phillips, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Grealish, Mahrez, Haaland.

Southampton v Man City prediction

We know Manchester City love this competition and they can win it for the seventh time in nine years.

City are full of confidence and they will have too much quality for Southampton, regardless of what team Pep Guardiola decides to field.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-3 Man City (7/1 at bet365)

Southampton v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Southampton (14/1) Draw (11/2) Man City (1/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

