It will be Nathan Jones's second game in charge of Southampton after losing his first at Liverpool prior to the World Cup.

Premier League Southampton host League One Lincoln in their fourth-round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday night.

Jones will be desperate to win his first home clash in charge to get some confidence into his underperforming side.

The Saints are 19th in the Premier League after winning just three of their 15 games before the break and an upturn in form is needed.

Lincoln, meanwhile, are 14th in League One. Mark Kennedy's side have been draw specialists this season, with nine of their 20 games finishing level.

The visitors didn't have a game at the weekend so they will be refreshed to face their Premier League counterparts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Lincoln on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Southampton v Lincoln?

Southampton v Lincoln will take place on Tuesday 20th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Lincoln kick-off time

Southampton v Lincoln will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man City v Liverpool.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Southampton v Lincoln on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Southampton v Lincoln live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Southampton v Lincoln team news

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchup, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S.Armstrong; A.Armstrong, Adams.



Lincoln predicted XI: Rushworth; O'Connor, Jackson, Walsh; Poole, Virtue, Sanders, Robson; Vernam, House, Diamond.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Southampton v Lincoln odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (1/4) Draw (5/1) Lincoln (11/1)*

For all the latest odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Southampton v Lincoln prediction

Southampton should have enough quality to ease past their League One visitors on Tuesday night.

Nathan Jones has had time to work with most of his squad during the World Cup break and he'll be desperate to secure a convincing victory.

Our prediction: Southampton 3-0 Lincoln (13/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.