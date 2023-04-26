The Saints are drinking in the last chance saloon as far as their survival prospects are concerned, with last Friday's late collapse in the 3-3 draw at Arsenal leaving them four points off safety with six games left to play.

Southampton welcome south coast rivals Bournemouth to St Mary's for a crucial clash at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Carlos Alcaraz, Theo Walcott and Duje Caleta-Car had Southampton leading by two goals with mere minutes left to play before Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka struck at the death to deny Ruben Selles's side an important win.

Bournemouth are five points clear of the drop zone, but last Sunday's 4-0 hammering at home to West Ham leaves the Cherries nervously looking over their shoulders.

Southampton striker Che Adams scored the only goal of the game when the two teams met in the reverse fixture last October, which is one of just six Saints wins all campaigns.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Bournemouth?

Southampton v Bournemouth will take place on Thursday 27th April 2023.

Southampton v Bournemouth kick-off time

Southampton v Bournemouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Bournemouth on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Bournemouth online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Southampton v Bournemouth on radio

Unfortunately, the game has not been selected for radio coverage in the UK.

Southampton v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Southampton (5/4) Draw (12/5) Bournemouth (9/4)*

