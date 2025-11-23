Hillsborough plays host to the first Steel City derby of the season on Sunday as Sheffield United take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Ad

There will be more than just local pride on the line this weekend – with both clubs battling relegation as things stand.

Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the Championship, 17 points adrift of safety, but there is renewed hope at the club as problematic owner Dejphon Chansiri is no longer in control.

The Blades are in the drop zone themselves after a dismal start to the campaign and even bringing back Chris Wilder for a third spell doesn't seem to have solved their woes.

Wilder had some kind words for the blue half of Sheffield ahead of the game, suggesting the club has a bright future, but will want his side to put the Owls to the sword all the same on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United?

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 23rd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am and ITV from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (14/5) Draw (12/5) Sheffield United (19/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.