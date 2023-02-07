Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham looked set to book their place in the fifth round after Paul Mullin's 86th-minute goal against the 10-man Sheffield United, however John Egan scored a late equaliser to stun the Welsh side.

Sheffield United and Wrexham face off in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday night after their thrilling 3-3 draw in the first showdown.

Wrexham bounced back from their FA Cup disappointment by winning 2-1 at Altrincham on Saturday evening in the National League.

The win means Wrexham are just three points behind league leaders Notts County with Phil Parkinson's men also boasting two games in hand.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, were held against Rotherham in a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Despite the stalemate, they're still second in the Championship and have a 10 point advantage on Middlesbrough in third, as well as a game in hand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Wrexham?

Sheffield United v Wrexham will take place on Tuesday 7th February 2023.

Sheffield United v Wrexham kick-off time

Sheffield United v Wrexham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Wrexham on?

Sheffield United v Wrexham will be shown live on ITV4 with live coverage from 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Wrexham online

You can also live stream the Sheffield United v Wrexham game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Sheffield United v Wrexham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sheffield United (9/20) Draw (10/3) Wrexham (11/2)*

Sheffield United v Wrexham prediction

Wrexham almost gave Sheffield United a scare last time out and they'll be confident of getting on the scoresheet again on Tuesday night.

However, the Championship side's quality should shine through so expect Sheffield United to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Wrexham (15/2 at bet365)

