The Blades are four points ahead of Luton Town in third but they've got two games in hand on their rivals, meaning three points sends them back to the top flight.

Sheffield United host West Brom in the Championship on Wednesday night with Paul Heckingbottom's side knowing a win secures them promotion back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United come into the West Brom clash on the back of their 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. While a cup final would have been a dream for Heckingbottom's men, their main aim this season was to secure promotion.

West Brom's form has been indifferent recently, with the Baggies winning two, drawing one and losing two of their last five Championship games.

They lost 2-1 at home against Sunderland on Sunday, but they're still in with a shout of securing a playoff spot. They're ninth in the table but they're just three points off Coventry in fifth with three games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v West Brom?

Sheffield United v West Brom will take place on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

Sheffield United v West Brom kick-off time

Sheffield United v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield United v West Brom odds

