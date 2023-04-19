Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the first-choice defensive pairing, sustained injuries in last week's first leg at Old Trafford, while midfield magician Bruno Fernandes is suspended after earning a third booking of the season.

Manchester United are missing a number of key players for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Sevilla.

A groin problem picked up in the warm-up before Sunday's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest means Marcel Sabitzer is a doubt, and Marcus Rashford is in a race against time to return from a groin injury, but Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay could be available.

The tie is evenly poised at 2-2 after late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire cancelled out Marcel Sabitzer's brace.

Sevilla's home form in La Liga has been poor this season, although they are unbeaten in four games since José Luis Mendilibar replaced Jorge Sampaoli in the dugout last month.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Sevilla v Man Utd.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Sevilla v Man Utd?

Sevilla v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 20th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sevilla v Man Utd team news

Sevilla predicted line-up: Dmitrovic; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando; Ocampos, Rakitic, Gil; En-Nesyri.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Eriksen, Sancho; Martial.

Sevilla v Man Utd prediction

A late collapse in the first leg means Manchester United have a trickier assignment in Sevilla than it looked like being for a lot of last week's match at Old Trafford.

Despite the potential for the late own goals to sap morale, the Red Devils delivered a commanding performance at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, which should give them plenty of confidence.

Sevilla may not be the force of old but they boast a proud record in the Europa League and will make this a testing tie.

The absence of Fernandes, Martinez and Varance could prove crucial, although there is enough talent in Erik ten Hag's ranks to suggest they should squeak through.

Our prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Man Utd (8/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sevilla v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sevilla (5/2) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (21/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.