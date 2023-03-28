Steve Clarke's side beat Cyprus 3-0 on Saturday with Scott McTominay netting a brace and John McGinn also chipping in with a goal.

Scotland made light work of their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus, but they now face a tougher task on Tuesday night as Spain travel to Hampden Park.

Scotland will look to pick up six points from six with a win against Spain, however facing Luis de la Fuente's men is a stiffer task.

Spain dominated against Norway in their first Euro 2024 qualifier last week and ran out 3-0 winners in Malaga.

Spain will be looking to have a solid qualifying campaign as well as impressing at Euro 2024 following their Round of 16 exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Scotland v Spain.

When is Scotland v Spain?

Scotland v Spain will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 28th March 2023.

Scotland v Spain team news

Scotland predicted line-up: Gunn; Hanley, Porteous, Tierney; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes.

Spain predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Merino, Ruiz; Olmo, Gavi, Morata.

Scotland v Spain prediction

Scotland will be full of confidence after their impressive win against Cyprus, however facing Spain is a completely different task.

Luis de la Fuente's men will have most of the ball and Scotland will look to hit them on the counter attack.

Spain's quality should shine through on Tuesday night as they look to extend their 100 per cent record in Group A.

Our prediction: Scotland 1-2 Spain (15/2 at bet365)

