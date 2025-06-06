What channel is Scotland v Iceland international match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Scotland v Iceland in an international friendly, including TV channel and kick-off time.
Scotland kick-start their international duty with a friendly encounter against Iceland at Hampden Park this weekend.
Steve Clarke has selected a youthful squad for the visit of the Icelanders, with 12 players under 25 among the ranks, suggesting he may look to experiment in the matches to come.
Scott McTominay is also in the squad after being crowned the Serie A MVP for his exploits during Napoli's title-winning campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Iceland on TV and online.
When is Scotland v Iceland?
Scotland v Iceland will take place on Friday 6th June 2025.
Scotland v Iceland kick-off time
Scotland v Iceland will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Scotland v Iceland on?
You can watch live coverage of Scotland v Iceland on BBC One Scotland.
How to live stream Scotland v Iceland online
You can also live stream the match online via BBC iPlayer.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Scotland v Iceland odds
Scotland v Iceland odds

bet365 odds: Scotland (13/20) Draw (11/4) Iceland (15/4)
