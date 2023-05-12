Salford, who are bankrolled by former Manchester United stars including Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, sneaked into the end-of-season lottery by the skin of their teeth after a final-day defeat at home to Gillingham meant they finished in the last spot ahead of Mansfield Town by just one goal.

Salford City welcome Stockport County to the Peninsula Stadium as the Greater Manchester rivals face off in the League Two play-offs this weekend.

The Ammies will, no doubt, look to top scorer Callum Hendry to fire them into a commanding position for the second leg after finding form in the final months of the regular season.

Stockport's ambitious bid for back-to-back promotions continues after narrowly missing out on an automatic spot.

Hatters pair Will Collar and Paddy Madden were on target when the two teams met in the corresponding fixture last October and a repeat result would put the visitors firmly on track for a place at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Salford v Stockport on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Salford v Stockport?

Salford v Stockport will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Salford v Stockport kick-off time

Salford v Stockport will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Salford v Stockport on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Salford v Stockport online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Salford v Stockport on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Salford v Stockport odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Salford (15/8) Draw (11/5) Stockport (31/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.