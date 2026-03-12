Love them or hate them, there seems to be no escaping Wrexham's Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Indeed, the pair will even be part of the commentary crew for Friday evening's Championship clash with Swansea City.

Reynolds and McElhenney have transformed the Red Dragons' fortunes since their 2021 takeover. The Welsh club have won three promotions in the last three years to rise from the National League to the Championship and made it no secret they're hunting a Premier League spot this term.

Wrexham's return to the second tier has reignited their rivalry with Swansea City, with the claim to being Wales' top team now on the line when the pair meet, but Friday's clash could be pivotal to both sides' play-off hopes.

The hosts are sixth in the table and have the chance to push their advantage over the chasing pack to six points ahead of Saturday's games, while 11th-place Swansea could move to within two points of the top six with a win.

A Welsh derby at the Racecourse Ground is not a game that Reynolds and McElhenney were ever likely to miss but the pair won't be watching Friday's fixture from the director's box as Sky Sports have confirmed they will be part of a special commentary team for the game.

It won't be for everyone but fans will Sky Sports viewers will have a choice of which comms crew talks them through the Championship clash.

Radio Times brings you all the details on how to watch Wrexham v Swansea City with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's commentary.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. (Photo by Joe Prior/Getty Images)

Fans will have to tune into Sky Sports Football to watch Wrexham v Swansea City with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's commentary.

'Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan', which begins at 7:55pm and will be hosted by EFL expert David Prutton, is being billed as "a first-of-its-kind broadcast", which Sky Sports suggest will offer viewers "a unique matchday experience via commentary and candid conversations from the duo".

Reynolds and McElhenney are set to be joined by a "host of high-profile guests" throughout the coverage of Friday's Welsh derby.

To the relief of some supporters – particularly the Jack Army – that broadcast will be exclusive to Sky Sport Football, with the main coverage, featuring normal commentary from Daniel Mann and Andy Hinchcliffe, on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

"As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go but we will give it our best," the pair told Sky Sports. "Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago.

"Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse and we can't wait. We're grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button."

