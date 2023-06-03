Aidan Fitzpatrick hit a stunner in the opening stages of Thursday's first leg before Brian Graham added a second before the break to put the Jags in a commanding position to seal a historic promotion.

Partick Thistle take a two-goal lead to Dingwall for the second leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off final with Ross County this weekend.

Thistle are bidding to become the first Scottish Championship side to successfully navigate three play-off ties, and promotion back to the top tier would cap off a brilliant start to Kris Doolan's managerial career.

Ross County, who fell into the play-off trap after finishing 11th in the Scottish Premiership, failed to register a single shot on target in the first leg.

The Staggies played most of the match with 10 men after Dylan Smith saw red in the first half and manager Malky Mackay has it all to do if his side are to maintain their top-flight status.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ross County v Partick Thistle on TV and online.

When is Ross County v Partick Thistle?

Ross County v Partick Thistle will take place on Sunday 4th June 2023.

Ross County v Partick Thistle kick-off time

Partick Thistle v Ross County will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Ross County v Partick Thistle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ross County v Partick Thistle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Ross County v Partick Thistle on radio

You can listen to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio, FM 92.5–94.7, and AM 810 kHz - or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Ross County v Partick Thistle odds

