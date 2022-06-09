The pair find themselves alongside Armenia and Ukraine in Group B1, and both should see this competition as an opportunity to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the European Championships in two years' time.

Republic of Ireland and Scotland meet for the first time in nearly seven years on Saturday as they continue to make early steps in the 2022/23 Nations League campaign.

The 12 highest-ranked sides at the end of the 2022/23 campaign that do not confirm their place at Germany 2024 via the qualifying groups will reach the play-offs – with three spots at the tournament available.

Scotland know just how useful the Nations League can be having reached Euro 2020 on the back of a successful run in the competition but Republic of Ireland have yet to make the most of it due to their torrid record since its inception.

Neither country will be at the World Cup later this year but a good result in Saturday's game could move them closer to reaching the next major tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Scotland?

Republic of Ireland v Scotland will take place on Saturday 11th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

There's plenty of Nations League on TV action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Scotland on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Scotland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Republic of Ireland v Scotland team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Collins, Duffy, O'Shea; Coleman, Hendrick, Cullen, McClean; Ogbene, Keane, Robinson

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; McTominay, Hanley, Cooper; Hickey, Gilmour, McGinn, Robertson; Christie; Stewart, Adams

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Scotland

The fact neither team will be at Qatar 2022 highlights just how important they should be taking the Nations League this time around.

Both managers will know that, which may mean it's something of a cagey game at the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland have the home advantage but the Scots boast more strength in depth and may just have the quality to edge this one.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Scotland

