The Red Devils hammered the Spanish side 4-1 at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst getting on the scoresheet.

Manchester United face Real Betis in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 showdown on Thursday with Erik ten Hag's men holding a three goal advantage.

That result saw United bounce back from their horror 7-0 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month to inject a bit of confidence back into Ten Hag's side. However, they were then held to a 0-0 draw against bottom of the league Southampton on Sunday after Casemiro was sent off in the 34th minute.

United, who have already won the Carabao Cup this season, look guaranteed to finish in the top four as well as having a great chance of FA Cup and Europa League success.

Real Betis, meanwhile, are fifth in La Liga and they're just three points behind Real Sociedad in fourth. They're winless in their last three outings and they come into this on the back of their 1-1 draw at Villarreal on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Real Betis v Man Utd?

Real Betis v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 16th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Betis v Man Utd kick-off time

Real Betis v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Real Betis v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Betis v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Real Betis v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Real Betis v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Real Betis (11/4) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (19/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Real Betis v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Real Betis v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.