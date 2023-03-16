Erik ten Hag's men are 4-1 up as they travel to Spain to face Real Betis in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Manchester United look set to book their place in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday as the Red Devils eye three pieces of silverware this season.

United have already won the Carabao Cup this season and they're also in the FA Cup semi-finals. They've also impressed in the Premier League – bar their 7-0 defeat at Liverpool – and they sit in third place behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Red Devils come into this on the back of their disappointing 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday, however, Casemiro's first-half red card played a huge part in them failing to secure three points.

Real Betis are fifth in La Liga as they eye Champions League football for next season. Manuel Pellegrini's side are just three points behind Real Sociedad after 25 games.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Real Betis v Man Utd.

When is Real Betis v Man Utd?

Real Betis v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm on Thursday 16th March 2023.

Real Betis v Man Utd team news

Real Betis predicted line-up: Bravo; Sabaly, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Canales, Perez, Juanmi; Iglesias.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford.

Real Betis v Man Utd prediction

Even though Manchester United don't need to win, it's hard to see them not adding to their three-goal advantage.

Real Betis need to attack if they're to have any chance of booking their place in the quarter-finals and that will leave space for the likes of Marcus Rashford to exploit.

Our prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Man Utd (15/2 at bet365)

Real Betis v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Betis (11/4) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (19/20)*

