Enzo Maresca's debut campaign at Chelsea has already been a successful one, having finished fourth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League, and the Italian coach can cap it off with the first trophy of his Stamford Bridge tenure.

The West Londoners have lived up to their pre-season favourites tag in the Conference League – winning 11 of their 12 games as they topped the League Phase table and stormed to the final in impressive style.

Real Betis' path to Poland has not been quite as convincing. They edged past Fiorentina in the semi-finals and will head into Wednesday's game struggling for form after failing to win any of their last five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Real Betis v Chelsea?

Real Betis v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 28th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Betis v Chelsea kick-off time

Real Betis v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Betis v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Real Betis v Chelsea online

Fans can watch the Conference League final 2025 for free on discovery+.

Alternatively, you can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Real Betis v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

