The Scottish Premiership giants progressed to the fifth round of the competition after getting the better of St Johnstone thanks to Borna Barisic's first-half strike last month.

Rangers continue the defence of their Scottish Cup crown against lower-league opposition in the form of Patrick Thistle.

Michael Beale has presided over a 12-game unbeaten run since replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Ibrox dugout and he will fancy his chances of extending that streak.

Scottish Championship outfit Partick Thistle head to Ibrox in poor form having lost their last two league matches and needing to make history having never beaten Rangers in 15 previous meetings.

The Jags kicked off their Scottish Cup campaign by trouncing Kelty Hearts in round three before needing a penalty shootout to progress against Dunfermline Athletic.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Partick Thistle on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Partick Thistle?

Rangers v Partick Thistle will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

Rangers v Partick Thistle kick-off time

Rangers v Partick Thistle will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Partick Thistle on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 3:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Rangers v Partick Thistle online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Rangers v Partick Thistle odds

Rangers v Partick Thistle prediction

Rangers are in good form and should breeze past Partick Thistle on their home patch, especially as Michael Beale should name a strong team.

The Light Blues have scored twice or more in all of their home fixtures since the new boss took charge and we fancy that run to continue.

Our prediction: Rangers 3-0 Partick Thistle (11/2 at bet365)

