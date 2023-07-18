Newcastle beat Gateshead 3-2 on Saturday but facing Rangers should be a stiffer test for Howe's side ahead of their Premier League opener against Aston Villa on 12th August.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle's new £55m signing Sandro Tonali will feature against Rangers, as the Italian was on the sidelines against Gateshead.

Rangers, who finished second behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season, will face Hamburger SV, Olympiacos and Hoffenheim after their Newcastle clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Newcastle?

Rangers v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 18th July 2023.

Rangers v Newcastle kick-off time

Rangers v Newcastle will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Newcastle on?

Rangers v Newcastle will be on the clubs' official TV channels, Rangers TV and NUFC TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Rangers and Newcastle official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Rangers v Newcastle online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

