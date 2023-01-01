Liel Abada netted twice while Jota and David Turnbull were also on the scoresheet as the Hoops laid down a marker with an emphatic victory at Celtic Park in September.

Celtic will bid to make it two wins from two against Rangers this season when they travel to Ibrox.

Ange Postecoglou's team hold a commanding lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership and claiming all three points at Ibrox would effectively kill off Rangers' faint title hopes.

Michael Beale has since replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Light Blues dugout and an Old Firm victory in just his fifth match as boss would be a feather in his cap.

Celtic ran out 3-0 winners of last year's new year meeting, but the Ibrox faithful have seen their team win four of the last five matches between the two sides on their own patch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm on Monday 2nd January 2023.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers predicted line-up: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Arfield; Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Celtic predicted line-up: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, O’Riley, Hatate; Abada, Kyogo, Jota

Rangers v Celtic prediction

A typically feisty affair to kick off the new year is expected, but the fact it takes place early in the Michael Beale era makes this a more difficult assignment for Celtic than it probably would have been before the World Cup break when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in charge of their rivals.

Rangers' new boss has made an early impression with four wins from four games but he has not been particularly happy with his team's performances and has admitted that Celtic are playing at a higher level.

The Hoops can put one hand on the title if they depart Ibrox with all three points and their superior attacking options should be enough to blast past Rangers.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-2 Celtic (17/2 at bet365)

Rangers v Celtic odds

