Queen of the South narrowly avoided automatic relegation on goal difference and will be desperate to make the most of their big chance.

However, they face a tough first leg encounter with Raith who have failed to score in just one of their last 35 games in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Raith Rovers v Queen of the South on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Raith Rovers v Queen of the South?

Raith Rovers v Queen of the South will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 15th May 2019.

How to watch Raith Rovers v Queen of the South on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Alba from 7:35pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Raith have lost only one of their last nine games, while Queen of the South have suffered five defeats in seven.

Both sides have very different trajectories though Queen of the South managed to dispatch Montrose 5-0 after suffering a first-leg defeat in the previous play-off round.

Raith outscored every Scottish League One team by at least 12 goals last season and will be hoping for a raucous atmosphere to inspire more of the same.

Prediction: Raith Rovers 2-1 Queen of the South

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.