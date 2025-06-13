There is no denying the talent in PSG's ranks but it has been the shift to focus on the team and not individuals that has seen Hansi Flick thrive in Paris, which should serve them well over the next month.

Atlético Madrid head into the Club World Cup under the radar, after a trophyless season and an early exit from the Champions League, but Diego Simeone's men look a team built for tournament football and could prove dark horses.

Two teams from each group qualify for the knockout stages and, as the pair have been drawn alongside Seattle Sounders FC and Botafogo, Sunday's game could well decide who takes top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Atlético Madrid on TV and online.

When is PSG v Atlético Madrid?

PSG v Atlético Madrid will take place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

PSG v Atlético Madrid kick-off time

PSG v Atlético Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Atlético Madrid on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream PSG v Atlético Madrid online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is PSG v Atlético Madrid on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

